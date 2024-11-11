'Takes Name Of Mahatma Gandhi But...': Tejashwi Yadav Slams Nitish Kumar

Tejashwi Yadav also criticised the BJP leadership, accusing them of provoking communal divisions

Bihar Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav on Monday criticised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for being responsible for the rise of communal forces in the state.

Speaking to the media in Patna, Tejashwi Yadav criticised Nitish Kumar for being inconsistent in his political stance, stating, "Nitish Kumar takes the name of Mahatma Gandhi but keeps Nathuram Godse in his heart," implying that his actions contradict his public statements.

Tejashwi Yadav went on to hold Nitish Kumar responsible for the rise of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and communal forces in Bihar, suggesting that the state government has allowed these elements to flourish.

He claimed that communal forces were being promoted under Nitish Kumar's leadership, weakening the state's social fabric.

Tejashwi Yadav also criticised the BJP leadership, accusing them of provoking communal divisions rather than addressing the real issues facing the public.

He argued that BJP leaders continuously make statements along religious lines-targeting issues like Hindu-Muslim relations, temples, and mosques-while ignoring critical topics such as education, healthcare, employment, inflation, and the welfare of common people.

"If you are in the government, then you should work for the betterment of the common people instead of stirring up division," Tejashwi Yadav emphasised.

His remarks reflect the growing tension between the opposition and the ruling coalition in Bihar, with both sides accusing each other of failing to focus on governance and instead exploiting communal sentiments for political gains.

Mukesh Sahani, a president of the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) who was accompanied by Tejashwi Yadav, addressed election meetings on Monday as part of the campaign in Belaganj for the Bihar Assembly by-election, expressing confidence in the Grand Alliance's prospects.

He claimed that the alliance's position is very strong and that all its candidates are set to win. Sahani referred to the by-election as a "litmus test," implying that it would serve as a critical indicator for the future of Bihar's Assembly election.

"If the Grand Alliance forms the government, Tejashwi Yadav will occupy the top position in Bihar, with a focus on ensuring that the second seat is reserved for the backward classes," Sahani said.

