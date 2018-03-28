32 Arrested For Protest At PM Modi Event In Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu PM Modi was in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu for the expansion of the "Beti Bachao Beti Padhao" programme and the launch of the National Nutrition Mission.

Contract workers of the government-funded National Rural Health Mission, who were arrested earlier this month after they raised black flags and protested at an event attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rajasthan, claim they were threatened and targeted by authorities.A video of the protest, which has gone viral, shows a group of people shouting slogans against Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje at the event in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu on March 8. The police tried to hold them back but they continued to protest. One of the protesters can also be seen and heard telling the others to sit down.PM Modi was in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu for the expansion of the "Beti Bachao Beti Padhao" programme and the launch of the National Nutrition Mission. Before the prime minister began his address, a group of people in the audience started shouting slogans and waved black flags.A day later, a police complaint naming 12 workers, was filed. 32 were people were arrested from across Rajasthan. All of them are now out on bail.The workers, who have been protesting since September, are demanding regular government jobs and an annual pay hike.The FIR, filed by a policeman, says the protests could have caused a stampede at the venue where a crowd of 1 lakh people had gathered to hear PM Modi speak. He also alleges that he was assaulted by the protestors and stopped from discharging his duties as a public servant.Jivraj Kaswa, a contract worker who was arrested and now out on bail, said, "Yes it was a grievance which we wanted to put up in front of PM Modi and the chief minister. We are earning a pittance. How do we survive on Rs 6,900 a month which we have been earning for 10 years now? I was sitting at home on March 9 when they came with three police vans and took me away like I am a terrorist."The Rajasthan government says government employees have no right to disrupt a government progamme. "You have the right to protest but you cannot create indiscipline, especially when you are a government servant receiving a government salary or funds from the government, if they start doing that there will be no discipline in the force. Protest on the road, sit on dharna by all means but you cannot disturb a programme," said Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Katariya.The Rajasthan health department has also served them a notice seeking an explanation on why they shouldn't be terminated from service if they continue to remain on strike. The protesters have also been asked to give a written explanation of the police charges against them and their role in the protests at PM Modi's programme.