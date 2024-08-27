Take Measures To Prevent Waterlogging At Dhaula Kuan: AAP's Atishi To Officials

The instruction came days after the area witnessed heavy waterlogging

Delhi PWD Minister Atishi on Tuesday directed the officials to upgrade the existing drainage system at Dhaula Kuan and increase the pumping capacity by deploying mobile pumps.

The instruction came days after the area witnessed heavy waterlogging.

Atishi inspected the area around Dhaula Kuan and ordered the officials accompanying her to take corrective measures so that commuters do not have to face such a problem again.

The problem of waterlogging arose under the Dhaula Kuan flyover on the Ring Road due to the unexpected rain on August 23, said an official statement.

The PWD engineers shared with the minister that the reason for waterlogging on this stretch of Dhaula Kuan is its bowl shape.

As there is a slope on the stretch, the water from the adjoining roads got collected here due to incessant rain on August 23 due to which it took time to drain out the water.

Atishi instructed the officials to take short-term and long-term measures to remove waterlogging from this point. She instructed the officials to upgrade the existing drainage system here as per the rainfall of 100 mm per hour.

She also instructed the officials to increase the pumping capacity by deploying mobile pumps in sufficient numbers here so that there is no waterlogging in future and people do not have to face problems.

The minister said that Dhaula Kuan and the roads around it are among the most important routes of Delhi.

In such a situation, the officials must take every necessary step to prevent waterlogging here, she added.

