Taj Mahal's 22 Doors Stay Locked, 'Issue Should Be Left With Historians': Court

Taj Mahal is protected by the Archaeological Survey of India.

The Allahabad High Court today rejected the petition seeking an inquiry into the "history" of Taj Mahal. The court dismissed the petition which asked for opening of the doors of its 22 rooms to see "the truth, whatever it is."

"The issues lie outside court and should be done by various methodology and should be left with the historians," the court said.

The plea was filed by Rajneesh Singh, a BJP youth media in-charge, before the Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court that sought the directions to the Archaeological Survey of India to probe the 22 closed doors in the Taj Mahal to ascertain the presence of the idols of Hindu deities.

The Taj Mahal was built by the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan as the tomb of his wife Mumtaz. The constriction of the marble monument began in 1632 and took 22 years to finally be completed in 1653.

The architectural magnum opus was named a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1982.