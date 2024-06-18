Taiwan's 'Modi Ji Won't Be Intimidated' Reply As China Objects To India Ties

PM Modi had thanked the Taiwanese president for his "warm message". (Representational)

Taiwan has rejected China's outrage over an exchange of messages between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Taiwanese president Lai Ching-te, describing Beijing's reaction as an "unreasonable interference". "I think Modi ji will not be intimidated," said Deputy Foreign Minister of Taiwan, Tien Chung-kwang.

"...The new president, Lai Ching-te, congratulated Modi ji for becoming the Prime Minister for the third time. I think Modi ji also used that platform (X) to respond. This is a very common thing to congratulate each other. Why do other people have something to say about it? I don't understand. This is a very unreasonable interference between two leaders congratulating each other," he said.

#WATCH | Taipei | "...I think Modi ji and our President will not be intimidated...," says Deputy Foreign Minister of Taiwan, Tien Chung-kwang on the Chinese Foreign Ministry raising objections on the exchange of messages between PM Modi and Taiwan President on his message on his… pic.twitter.com/GFnqD6dZ3x — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2024

On June 5, Mr Lai greeted PM Modi on the National Democratic Alliance's victory in the Lok Sabha polls and said Taiwan was looking forward to enhancing the "fast-growing" ties between the two sides.

"My sincere congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi on his election victory. We look forward to enhancing the fast-growing #Taiwan-#India partnership, expanding our collaboration on trade, technology & other sectors to contribute to peace & prosperity in the #IndoPacific," he said on X.

PM Modi thanked the Taiwanese president for his "warm message". "I look forward to closer ties as we work towards mutually beneficial economic and technological partnership," he posted on X.

Thank you @ChingteLai for your warm message. I look forward to closer ties as we work towards mutually beneficial economic and technological partnership. https://t.co/VGw2bsmwfM — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2024

The next day, at a media briefing in Beijing, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said China has protested to India about the exchange. Ms Mao said there is "no such thing as 'President' of the Taiwan region".

China considers Taiwan as its breakaway province and insists it should be unified with the mainland, by force if necessary. Taiwan, however, sees itself as completely distinct from China.

"China opposes all forms of official interactions between the Taiwan authorities and countries having diplomatic relations with China. There is but one China in the world. Taiwan is an inalienable part of the territory of the People's Republic of China," she said.

Even though India and Taiwan do not have formal diplomatic ties, trade and economic relations between the two sides are steadily expanding in the last few years.

In February, India and Taiwan inked a migration and mobility agreement that will facilitate employment of Indian workers in diverse sectors in the self-ruled island, a move that is seen as reflective of renewed momentum in cooperation between the two sides.