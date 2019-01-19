Swine Flu Death Toll In Rajasthan Rises To 48

Last year, around 1,100 people died and 15,000 were infected in India by H1N1 virus. (Representational)

At least 48 people have died and 1,173 have been tested positive for swine flu since January 1 in Rajasthan, authorities said today.

Two people died in Jodhpur and Udaipur each while one victim is from Barmer, they said.

Of the total 5,061 samples collected since the beginning of the year, 1,173 have been found positive, he said.

"The health minister has already issued directions for conducting door-to-door screening for patients," said a spokesperson of the medical and health department of Rajasthan.

Last year around 1,100 people died and 15,000 were infected across India by the highly contagious H1N1 virus that spreads from human-to-human.