Swati Maliwal Assault Case Accused Bibhav Kumar Jailed For 4 Days

Bibhav Kumar was arrested from Arvind Kejriwal's residence on May 18 (File)

Bibhav Kumar, the main accused in the Swati Maliwal assault case, has been remanded in judicial custody for four days by a Delhi court this afternoon. Mr Kumar has long been Arvind Kejriwal's shadow and their association goes back to when the Aam Aadmi Party did not even exist.

Mr Kumar was produced before Delhi's Tis Hazari court this afternoon after he spent five days in police custody.

The Delhi Police had sought four-day judicial custody for Mr Kumar.

On Monday, the police had taken him to Mr Kejriwal's residence - the scene of the alleged assault - to recreate the crime scene. He was arrested on Saturday (May 18) from the Chief Minister's home and sent to police custody.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, who was earlier the chief of the Delhi Commission for Women, filed an FIR against Mr Kumar for allegedly assaulting her when she went to meet Mr Kejriwal at his home on May 13.

The Delhi Police later added another charge to the FIR - destruction of evidence, the officer said.

During interrogation, Mr Kumar was asked why he was at the Chief Minister's home on May 18 - five days after the alleged assault. He was also asked about his equation with Ms Maliwal and why she was meeting Mr Kejriwal at his home on May 13, the officer said.

Mr Kumar's phone and the CCTV recorder, recovered from Mr Kejriwal's home, will be sent to for forensic examinations. The police are now scouring through hours of footage from eight CCTV cameras.