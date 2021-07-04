Leaders Pay Tributes To Swami Vivekananda On His Death Anniversary

Swami Vivekananda Death Anniversary: Swami Vivekananda died on July 4, 1902.

Swami Vivekananda, a spiritual leader, died on July 4, 1902, when he was just 39 at Belur Math in West Bengal. Hailed as a Dhyana Sidha, a meditation expert, by his guru Ramakrishna Paramhamsa, Swami Vivekananda was born as Narendranath Dutta in an affluent family in Kolkata on January 12, 1863. He devoted his life to the service of the nation and humanity and laid emphasis on the power of meditation. After getting attracted to the idea of meditation in childhood, he achieved fame at the World's Parliament of Religions held in Chicago in 1893. His speech made the culture and heritage of India popular.

With his incredible knowledge of Indian and Western culture and colourful personality, he made an irresistible appeal to all sorts of Americans who came in contact with him during the global dialogue on different kinds of faith in the US.

He founded the Ramakrishna Math and the Ramakrishna Mission. Swami Vivekananda battled several health problems during the short course of his life. On his death anniversary, today, several leaders and politicians paid their tributes and praised his contributions.

Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Swami Vivekananda is synonymous with Indianness, infinite knowledge and positive energy. He paved way for the upliftment and welfare of mankind. His teachings, inspiring thoughts and efforts helped in the development of the nation. He made the philosophy and culture of India resonate in the world. I bow at the feet of such a great man."

युगप्रवर्तक स्‍वामी विवेकानंद जी मात्र एक व्‍यक्ति नहीं बल्कि एक अमर विचार, एक समृद्ध जीवनशैली हैं। वें राष्ट्रनिर्माण में अस्पर्शयता व जातिवाद को बड़ी बाधा मानते थे। उन्होंने युवाओं में नई चेतना जागृत कर उन्हें सशक्त भारत के निर्माण में अपना योगदान देने के लिए प्रेरित किया। pic.twitter.com/N0iULMnAqU — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 4, 2021

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted, “On this day in 1902, Swami Vivekananda attained Mahasamadhi”, and added how he taught us about “individual freedom, social equality and justice”.

We shall forever remain indebted to him for his teachings on individual freedom, social equality and justice into the Indian ethos. His thoughts & ideas are our guiding light, even today. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 4, 2021

Paying tributes, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari described Swami Vivekananda as the “inspiration of youth” and a “great thinker”.

Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, tweeted how he was always “fascinated” by the “life, ideals and teachings of Swami Vivekananda”. He also added a 2-minute video montage of Swami Vivekananda's life.

Paying homage to the great son of Bharat Mata on his punnyatithi. @vkendrapic.twitter.com/J1xyYv8mpa — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 4, 2021

Shripad Y Naik, the Union Minister of State for AYUSH, remembered Swami Vivekananda by sharing one of his quotes, “Arise, awake and do not stop until the goal is reached.”

Remembering Swami Vivekananda on his death anniversary, the spiritual guru who did the welfare of the world with his virtuous and auspicious thoughts. pic.twitter.com/tzoMzYAqOX — Shripad Y. Naik (@shripadynaik) July 4, 2021

Union Minister for Chemicals & Fertilisers Sadananda Gowda described Swami Vivekananda as “one of the most celebrated spiritual leaders of India”. He added, Vivekananda was a prolific thinker and passionate patriot who worked tirelessly towards betterment of the society.

He was a prolific thinker, great orator and passionate patriot who worked tirelessly towards betterment of the society. #SwamiVivekanandpic.twitter.com/k9emF8bGMx — Sadananda Gowda (@DVSadanandGowda) July 4, 2021

On its official Twitter handle, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, referred to Swami Vivekananda as “one of the most influential ambassadors of Indian culture and civilisation”.

"????????????????????, ????????????????????, ???????????? ???????????????? ???????????? ???????????????? ???????????? ???????????????? ???????? ????????????????????????????"#AmritMahotsavpic.twitter.com/n4gKknMBzi — MIB India ???????? #We4Vaccine (@MIB_India) July 4, 2021

V Muraleedharan, the Minister of State for External Affairs & Parliamentary Affairs, tweeted that Swami Vivekananda “will always be a great source of inspiration”.

Remembering Swami Vivekananda on his death anniversary today. He will always be a great source of inspiration.#SwamiVivekanandapic.twitter.com/8LAJlJryTj — V Muraleedharan / വി മുരളീധരൻ (@VMBJP) July 4, 2021

Swami Vivekananda was also known for his prodigious memory. After his 1893 speech, he was also popularly known as “messenger of Indian wisdom to the western world”.