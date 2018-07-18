Swami Agnivesh Seeks Judicial Probe Into The Mob Attack On Him

Swami Agnivesh said he had no hope that government would probe the incident.(File)

Social activist Swami Agnivesh on Wednesday demanded a judicial probe into his thrashing by suspected rightwing activists and said the attack was pre-planned.

"The attack on me was pre-planned," Swami Agnivesh told the media. "The Pakur district administration was given information regarding my programme. But no security was provided by them.

"If the state government wants to probe the incident, then it should order a judicial probe so that the culprits can be punished," said Swami Agnivesh.

Congress leader and former central Minister Subodh Kanat Sahay and former Chief Minister and Jharkhand Vikas Morcha-Prajatantrik leader Babulal Marandi were present at the press meet.

Swami Agnivesh said he had no hope that the Jharkhand or central government would probe the incident.

"People arrested in the incident were released. This indicates the mindset of the government. The BJP and RSS people are defaming the name of Lord Ram. Our Hindu religion does not preach violence."

He added: "The condition of tribals and Dalits is very bad in the country. I have launched a programme to protect the tribal rights. Around 25,000 tribals were expected to attend the programme but more than one lakh came. Despite such large gathering, no security arrangement was made. This indicates that the government wanted to eliminate me."

A group of activists shouting "Jai Shri Ram" slogans thrashed Agnivesh as he stepped out of his hotel on Tuesday. He had to be taken to a hospital with injuries.