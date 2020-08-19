Swachh Survekshan 2020: PM To Announce Results Of Cleanest City Contest

Swachh Bharat Mission: PM Modi launched the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (2014)

Swachh Survekshan 2020: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will announce the results of the fifth edition of the nationwide annual cleanliness survey, 'Swachh Survekshan 2020', on Thursday. Participant cities and states are on the edge now - 'am I the cleanest of them all?'

'Swachh Survekshan' programme was introduced with the objective of large-scale participation of citizens in the Swachh Bharat Mission, the flagship programme of the Narendra Modi government, for a cleaner country. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, which organizes the clean city contest took to Twitter and said, "The wait is over...results of the Swachh Survekshan 2020 at the virtual event 'Swachh Mahotsav'..."

The wait is over!



Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi will announce the results of Swachh Survekshan 2020 at the virtual event ‘Swachh Mahotsav' tomorrow, 20 August 2020 at 11 am.



Join us for the live event.



Webcast: https://t.co/ujHF7lDzaa



YouTube : https://t.co/ypUBSAwdCbpic.twitter.com/QKkI9EzVQH — Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (@MoHUA_India) August 19, 2020

Swachh Survekshan 2020: All you need to know

1.87 crore citizens participated

4,242 cities, 62 cantonment boards and 92 towns along the Ganga surveyed

129 awards to be given to top performing cities and states

Completed in 28 days, saw registration of 1.7 crore citizens on Swachhata App

11 crore impressions on social media

5.5 lakh sanitary workers have been linked to social welfare schemes

Over 84,000 informal waste-pickers integrated into the mainstream

Swachh Bharat Mission: Indore won the 'Swachh Survekshan' award for three consecutive years

According to the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, Prime Minister Modi will interact with select beneficiaries of the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U) -- swachhagrahis (people who built toilet at their homes) and safai karmis (sanitation workers) -- from different parts of the country through video conference.

While Mysuru had won the award for the cleanest city of India in the first edition of 'Swachh Survekshan', Indore has retained the top position for three consecutive years. In a first, the Swachh Survekshan programme in 2019 was a completely digital survey completed in a record time.