Swaayatt Robot CEO Reveals Success In Autonomous Driving On Indian Roads

Sanjeev Sharma, Founder & CEO of Swaayatt Robot, has announced a significant milestone in autonomous driving technology. In a tweet posted on X (formerly Twitter), Mr Sharma stated, "Autonomous driving through tight, dynamic, stochastic, and adversarial traffic-dynamics on suburban roads in India, as well as through partially unstructured environments."

The groundbreaking achievement was demonstrated in a video featuring a jeep navigating the challenging traffic conditions at the Kankali Kali Mata mandir in Bhopal. This demo also represented some of Swaayatt's previous achievements, including experiences in off-road and on-road scenarios, navigating bidirectional traffic on single-lane roads, and toll-plaza navigation.

“This demos showcases the robustness of our motion planning and decision-making algorithmic frameworks in enabling autonomous driving through seamlessly through such traffic and environmental scenarios,” Mr Sharma wrote.

Describing the vehicle's journey, Mr Sharma explained that it started at a temple with no traffic rules, demonstrating generic autonomous navigation behaviour while negotiating complex traffic scenes. In his words, "At various points, it can be seen that other vehicles (bikes, autos, bicyclists, and cars) didn't abide by any traffic rule and moved in a crisscross fashion, presenting adversarial scenarios, challenging our autonomous vehicle at @swaayatt to take care of the collision avoidance."

Swaayatt's classical motion planning and decision-making algorithmic framework is now scaling up with deep reinforcement learning. Mr Sharma believes that this upgrade will not only solve suburban traffic dynamics and environmental negotiation for autonomous vehicles in India but also globally.

Mr Sharma shared an ambitious goal, stating, "We have taken up the arduous task of solving the Level-4 autonomous driving by the end of 2024, globally."

Autonomous driving through tight, dynamic, stochastic, and adversarial traffic-dynamics on sub-urban roads in India, as well as through partially unstructured environments.



This demos showcases the robustness of our motion planning and decision making algorithmic frameworks in… pic.twitter.com/UcY07arxSK — Sanjeev Sharma (@sanjeevs_iitr) February 29, 2024

Sanjeev Sharma's journey into autonomous navigation dates back to 2009 during his fourth semester of engineering, where he explored theoretical computer science and mathematical topics. Describing their product as "an autonomous driving software, which can be integrated with any vehicle with necessary controllers and computational hardware," Mr Sharma outlined Swaayatt's commitment to innovation in the autonomous tech sector, according to Your Story.

Mr Sharma also shed light on the company's focus on cost optimization, stating, "We ensure the operational cost of the overall system is lower compared to existing competing technologies from prominent competitors." This involves developing a novel mathematical framework for mapping environments, consuming less memory and computation than current solutions.

Swaayatt stands out as one of the few companies globally with the ability to enable autonomous driving without high-fidelity maps.