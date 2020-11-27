Rebel Trinamool Minister Suvendu Adhikari Quits

Senior Trinamool leader Suvendhu Adhikari is likely to quit the party too, sources say (File)

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Suvendu Adhikari today quit as a cabinet minister in the Mamata Banerjee government, sending his letter of resignation to the Chief Minister and emailing a copy to Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

"Today at 1:05 pm a resignation letter of Mr Suvendu Adhikari from office as minister addressed to Honourable Chief Minister has been forwarded to me. The issue will be addressed from constitutional perspective," the Governor tweeted.

Mr Adhikari, who headed the transport and irrigation ministries, remains a member of the party and a MLA, for now. Sources, however, say he is likely to quit the party too. Mr Adhikari is reportedly heading to Delhi on Saturday, and the big question is - will he join the BJP.

In his terse letter, a screenshot of which was attached in the Governor's tweet, Mr Adhikari said: "I thank you for giving me opportunity to serve the people of the State, which I did all through with commitment, dedication and sincerity".

Mr Adhikari asks that steps be taken for the "immediate acceptance" of his resignation.

The representative from Bengal's Nandigram constituency, Suvendu Adhikari has, for the past three months, made known his discontent within the party. He skipped party and cabinet meetings and attended rallies at which there were neither Trinamool banners nor portraits of Ms Banerjee.

A senior Trinamool leader was quoted by news agency PTI as saying: "A war of nerves has begun between the leadership and Mr Adhikari".

Over the past two weeks the Trinamool has made some efforts to reach out to the disgruntled senior leader. At least two meetings were held in Kolktata, but neither afforded a breakthrough.

Mr Adhikari's main grouse was with the increasing prominence that Ms Banerjee's nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, the MP from Diamond Harbour, in deciding party matters. He was also unhappy at the Trinamool's growing reliance on master poll strategist Prashant Kishor.

Mr Kishor travelled 150 km from Kolkata to meet him at his home at Kanthi in East Midnapore district earlier this month. However, Mr Adhikari was not at home and did not return till after Prashant Kishor headed back to Kolkata.

Sources have said Mr Adhikari may reconsider his decision to quit if he gets more organisational control than Abhishek Banerjee. However, the same sources say such a move is unlikely.

Another senior Trinamool leader - Saugata Roy - this week stressed that Mr Adhikari remained a key member of the party. "You should have seen his procession and understood that he would not do anything against the party. He is very much with the party," he said, referring to a march in the Nandigram area of East Midnapore district.

Mr Adhikari, apart from East Midnapore (from where he hails) influences between 35 and 40 assembly constituencies that fall in the tribal Jangalmahal area and parts of Birbhum district.

