'Don't Lecture Us': BJP Takes On Bengal Police Over 'Khalistani' Slur Row

The BJP has come out strongly against allegations that its Bengal leader Suvendu Adhikari used "Khalistani" slur against a Sikh IPS officer during a face-off between BJP workers and police near Sandeshkhali island.

Accusing the officer, Jaspeet Singh, of violating the Calcutta High Court order that allowed Mr Adhikari to visit Sandeshkhali, the state BJP alleged that Bengal police was "more interested in being a political player than policing". Mr Adhikari alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress cooked up the issue to divert attention from Sandeshkhali.

We, the people of Bengal are equally outraged to see that @WBPolice, which should be acting as custodians of law and order in the state, have reduced themselves to being doormats of the ruling TMC.



Since WB Police is talking about capability, do we need to remind that had the… https://t.co/EbBC5VSmFnpic.twitter.com/1iskZ0QGbr — BJP West Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) February 20, 2024

The face-off took place when Mr Adhikari, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, was on his way to Sandeshkhali, which has hit headlines amid allegations of land grab and extortion against local Trinamool leaders. The BJP has also alleged that the aides of Trinamool strongman Sheikh Shahjahan had sexually harassed woman.

In a post on X, Bengal BJP said state police officers had reduced themselves to "doormats" of Trinamool.

The officer, BJP said, "had no business getting hot under the collar, when it was him who was violating Calcutta High Court's order, by restricting LoP's movement? Under what provision did he stop the delegation when the single bench judge had approved LoP's visit?"

Dhamakhali, which is on the way to Sandeshkhali, witnessed high drama yesterday when Bengal police stopped Mr Adhikari from proceeding to the island despite a court order allowing him. He was eventually allowed to visit after the Calcutta High Court's nudge.

The IPS officer, BJP said, was acting as "an agent of the Chief Minister, who was hoping that the division bench would stay the single bench order". The officer, it alleged, kept holding up the BJP delegation.

"The concerned officer is in contempt of Court. It is a shame that the WB Police is willing to be a political pawn in the hands of Mamata Banerjee and is dragging in religion," the BJP said. It stressed that none of its leaders used the derogatory term, and accused the officer of using the occasion "to attract undue attention".

The state BJP also shared visuals of Bengal police taking Sikh protesters into custody with their turbans off. "Here is a video and images to remind how disrespectful WB Police has been towards the Sikhs. You have pulled off turbans and dragged Sikh protesters on the streets, for taking on Mamata Banerjee's decrepit administration. So don't lecture us," it said.

We, the West Bengal Police fraternity, are outraged to share this video, where one of our own officers was called ‘Khalistani' by the state's Leader of the Opposition. His ‘fault': he is both a proud Sikh, and a capable police officer who was trying to enforce the law…(1/3) — West Bengal Police (@WBPolice) February 20, 2024

The state BJP's rebuttal came after Bengal police accused Mr Adhikari of using the Khalistani slur for the Sikh officer and said the state's police fraternity was outraged. "This comment is as much malicious and racial as it is communally inciting. It is a criminal act. We unequivocally condemn the unprovoked, unacceptable attack on an individual's religious identity and beliefs aimed to incite people to take to violence and break the law," it said, adding that it is initiating strict action in the matter.

A massive row has erupted over the viral video of the heated exchange between BJP leaders and the Sikh police officer. The officer is heard saying, "I am wearing a turban, that's why you call me a Khalistani? I will take action about this. You cannot attack my religion. I have not said anything about your religion." The BJP leaders are heard accusing the officer of not doing his duty and acting as a pawn of the state government.

Today, the BJP's divisive politics has shamelessly overstepped constitutional boundaries. As per @BJP4India every person wearing a TURBAN is a KHALISTANI.



I VEHEMENTLY CONDEMN this audacious attempt to undermine the reputation of our SIKH BROTHERS & SISTERS, revered for their… pic.twitter.com/toYs8LhiuU — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) February 20, 2024

Sharing the video on X, Ms Banerjee said the "BJP's divisive politics has shamelessly overstepped constitutional boundaries". "As per

@BJP4India every person wearing a turban is a Khalistani. I vehemently condemn this audacious attempt to undermine the reputation of our Sikh brothers and sisters, revered for their sacrifices and unwavering determination to our nation," she said.

अपना ‘राजनीतिक बाज़ार' सजाने के लिए भाजपा द्वारा की गई ‘नफरत की खेती' का ज़हर समाज में फैल चुका है।



इस ज़हर से अंधे हो चुके लोग न किसान देख रहे हैं, न जवान और न ही खाकी का सम्मान।



देश IPS जसप्रीत सिंह के साथ है। https://t.co/iL6QnQEmin — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 20, 2024

Soon after, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared the video and said the BJP's hate politics has poisoned the society. "Those blinded by this poison cannot see farmers or soldiers or cops," he said.

The intentional character assassination of a Sikh IPS officer S. Jaspreet Singh by the BJP leaders in West Bengal is highly condemnable. Leaders who have such thinking in the country should never forget that Sikhs have made the most sacrifices for the freedom and protection of… pic.twitter.com/MsKr9BLYgu — Harjinder Singh Dhami (@SGPCPresident) February 20, 2024

The video also drew a sharp response from Harjinder Singh Dhami, president of top Sikh body Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee. "The intentional character assassination of a Sikh IPS officer S. Jaspreet Singh by the BJP leaders in West Bengal is highly condemnable. Leaders who have such thinking in the country should never forget that Sikhs have made the most sacrifices for the freedom and protection of the country," he said in a post on X.