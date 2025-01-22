Advertisement
Jharkhand IAS Officer's Suspension Revoked After Bail In Laundering Case

Pooja Singhal was suspended on May 12, 2022, a day after her arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Jharkhand IAS Officer's Suspension Revoked After Bail In Laundering Case
Pooja Singhal will contribute to the Department of Personnel, Administrative Reforms and Raj Bhasa.
Ranchi:

The suspension of IAS officer Pooja Singhal, who was in jail for over two years in a money laundering case, was revoked after she secured bail, an official of the Jharkhand government said on Wednesday.

Singhal was suspended on May 12, 2022, a day after her arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The case relates to alleged corruption in implementing MGNREGA, the Centre's flagship scheme for rural employment.

"In light of the recommendations made by the Suspension Review Committee after due consideration, Pooja Singhal, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, has been reinstated with effect from December 7, 2024, following her release on bail," said a notification issued by the Department of Personnel, Administrative Reforms and Raj Bhasa on Tuesday evening.

After being relieved from suspension, Singhal will contribute to the Department of Personnel, Administrative Reforms and Raj Bhasa, it stated.

The ED had accused Singhal, a former secretary in the state Mines Department, of money laundering. A special court granted her bail on December 7 last year. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

