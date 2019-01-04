Suspension Of 45 Lok Sabha Lawmakers Likely To Be Revoked

On Wednesday, the Speaker suspended 24 AIADMK members for five days for creating disorder.

The suspension of 45 Lok Sabha members belonging to AIADMK and the TDP is likely to be revoked if they assure Speaker Sumitra Mahajan that they will not create pandemonium.

Deputy Speaker M. Thambidurai, who belongs to AIADMK, urged the Speaker to revoke the suspension of all the 45 members of his party and the TDP.

"You have all the rights if members violate the rules. You have already punished them. I would humbly request you to kindly allow them to take part in the proceedings from Monday onwards. Kindly revoke their suspension," he said.

Responding to his request, Ms Mahajan sought an assurance from the AIAIDMK leadership and said she will discuss the issue with all the leaders of the parties.

"I am ready but I want assurance. I am not saying no. We must have a meeting. We will see," she said.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said that the issue can be discussed with the leaders of all parties.

Ms Mahajan on Thursday acted tough suspending 21 members of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and AIADMK for four consecutive sittings for causing "grave disorder" by tearing papers and throwing them towards the Chair.

The Speaker's action came as members of the two parties were agitating near the Speaker's podium shouting slogans in support of their demands like special status for Andhra Pradesh and against the proposed dam on the Cauvery river in Karnataka, issues on which they have been protesting ever since the start of the session.

