Anand Mahindra Shares 'Best Picture Of 2024 Elections'. Internet Reacts

Anand Mahindra shared a picture of a tribal members holding up their voter's card and inked index finger

Industrialist Anand Mahindra shared a post celebrating the historic moment when members of the Shompen tribe, one of India's Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs), voted for the first time.

Sharing a picture of one of the tribal members holding up their voter's card and inked index finger, the Mahindra Chairperson wrote on X, “One of seven of the Shompen tribe in Great Nicobar, who voted for the first time,” adding that democracy was an “irresistible, unstoppable force.” Mr Mahindra called it the "best picture of the 2024 elections.”

Now, the internet is reacting to the “picture of the day.”

A user commented, “Picture of the Day. Biggest democracy in the world gives you the biggest right to vote.”

Another user stated, "Wow indeed sir. Vibrant Democracy is irresistible, unstoppable only if there are no irresponsible democrats. Right!"

Someone commented, “My heart was filled with joy seeing this image Sir,” while another added, “Truly, it's the picture of the day. Well done.”

“Inspirational,” read another comment.

A user said this was “one of the finest images celebrating Democracy in our diverse Country,” adding that “the Citizens can't even imagine the pain of the administration to convince them in the Electoral process, A Big Hug and a Warm Welcome to the people on believing the Mainstream, let us not disappoint them.”

For the first time, seven Shompen tribe members who live in the dense tropical rain forests of Great Nicobar Island participated in the election process by casting their votes in the Andaman and Nicobar Lok Sabha constituency in the first phase on April 19. Not only did they vote, but they also posed for pictures at polling station 411, named 'Shompen Hut'. The images were shared by the Chief Election Officer of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

As per the 2011 census, the estimated population of the Shompen tribe was 229. Chief Electoral Officer B.S. Jaglan told PTI that the voters were given training on “EVMs and VVPATs through a trainer.” “It's good to see that they came out of the jungle and voted for the first time,” he added.