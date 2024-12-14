Suspected Militant Killed In Gunfight With Security Forces In Manipur: Cops

Manipur: A suspected militant was killed and six members of his gang were arrested

A suspected militant was killed and six members of his gang were arrested following a gunfight with security forces in Manipur's Thoubal district on Saturday, the police said.

Acting on a tip-off, security forces tried to intercept a car in Salungpham but, instead of stopping, those inside it opened fire, they said.

This led to a brief exchange of fire, following which seven people who were in the car were apprehended, they added.

One of them had a bullet wound. The man identified as Laishram Prem, 18, was taken to a private hospital in Imphal, where he died. The six others were sent to the Lilong police station.

An INSAS rifle, an SLR, a .303 rifle and an Amogh carbine were recovered from them along with several mobile phones, the police said.