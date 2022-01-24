Suspected Insurgent Group Member Arrested In Arunachal Pradesh

The man was arrested during a joint operation by the security personnel team. (Representational)

Acting on a tip-off regarding suspected movements of insurgent groups, Central Reserve Police Force personnel along with a team of Nampong police and Assam Rifles conducted a special joint operation on the intervening night of January 22-23, in the adjoining jungle area of Namgoi.

During the operation, the joint team noticed a suspicious person and arrested him.

As per the preliminary investigation, the individual revealed his identity as SS Rajapio NSCN-K(YA) (a banned insurgent group) Sepkam Lungphi.

A case was filed against him and he was handed over to Nampong Police station.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)