Suspected Explosive Found In J&K, Destroyed By Bomb Squad

Security forces detected an IED-like object in Pattan area of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday following which traffic on the Srinagar-Baramulla national highway was temporarily suspended, officials said.

The suspected IED, kept in a bag, was found by the forces at Hanjiveera on the national highway in early hours, they said.

They said while the traffic on the highway was suspended as a precautionary measure, a bomb disposal squad was summoned to neutralise the suspected IED.

The bomb disposal squad removed the suspicious object to the nearby fields and destroyed it through a controlled explosion without causing any damage, the officials said.

