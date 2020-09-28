Suspect Covid+ Candidate Can Take Law Exam In Isolation Room: Top Court

The Supreme Court said the candidate could sit in a separate room.

A candidate believed to be Covid positive was on Monday allowed by the Supreme Court to take the law entrance exam in an isolation room at his exam centre.

The student from Madhya Pradesh, who did not want to miss his Common Law Admission Test exam today, had gone to the Supreme Court for help. In the first such case, the court stepped in.

The organisers of the exam told the Supreme Court that every exam centre has isolation rooms for coronavirus positive students. Based on the assurance, the Supreme Court said the candidate could sit in a separate room after showing the court order. But the student was asked to enter the exam centre after everyone else and leave first.

The superintendent of the centre was also asked to keep medical staff from a government hospital on standby.

The Supreme Court refused to pass any general order for other such candidates.

Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and Mr Shah, clarified that the order was limited to this case and had no bearing on any other student.

The student had approached the Supreme Court complaining that the CLAT consortium, which organizes the exams, had excluded candidates who are under isolation over Covid despite past assurances.

"The sudden change in the stand of the Consortium of the National Law Universities has deprived the applicant of his fundamental right under Article 14 of the Constitution to be treated as an equal and be given the opportunity to appear in the examination... when otherwise he was well entitled to like any other student," said his petition.