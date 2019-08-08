Sushma Swaraj's Ashes Immersed In Ganga By Daughter

Ms Swaraj, 67, died at AIIMS in Delhi on Tuesday evening and was cremated with state honours on Wednesday

Former Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj's ashes were immersed in the Ganga today morning by her daughter, Bansuri Swaraj. The former BJP leader's husband, Swaraj Kaushal, was also present. Ms Swaraj, 67, died of a cardiac arrest at AIIMS in Delhi on Tuesday evening, and was cremated, with full state honours, on Wednesday afternoon.

In a video of the ceremony that was posted by news agency ANI, Bansuri Swaraj can be seen standing by the edge of a small boat floating on the Ganga and, guided by her father, immersing Sushma Swaraj's ashes into the holy river while religious scriptures are chanted.

After completing her task, Bansuri Swaraj stands by the side of the boat with her hands folded.

#WATCH: Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of former EAM Sushma Swaraj, immerses her mother's ashes in Ganga river in Hapur. Sushma Swaraj's husband Swaraj Kaushal is also accompanying her. pic.twitter.com/mMTdW559kg — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 8, 2019

Shortly before the funeral procession started yesterday, a grief-stricken Bansuri Swaraj and Swaraj Kaushal were seen saying farewell with a salute.

Ms Swaraj had been rushed to AIIMS by her family sometime after 9 pm on Tuesday. Despite the late hour, a number of her party colleagues and ministers reached the hospital. Among the first to arrive were Nitin Gadkari, Dr Harshvardhan, Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani.

The senior leader, who leaves behind the legacy of an easily-accessible politician, particularly on Twitter, had a kidney transplant three years ago and had not been keeping well lately. She did not contest the national polls in April-May and turned down a role in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet due to health reasons.

As the foreign minister, Ms Swaraj's interventions ranged from seeking information on relatives stranded in avalanches in other countries to families who needed help in bringing home a relative's body from abroad and even foreign nationals seeking urgent medical visa for treatment in India.

Hours before her death, Ms Swaraj tweeted to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the passage of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation bill in parliament. "She was happy about Article 370's abrogation, I read her tweet when I got back home," Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

Many of the country's top political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP patriarch LK Advani were at the funeral. Opposition leaders like Congress' Rahul Gandhi and BSP chief Mayawati also paid tribute to the former external affairs minister, as world leaders like Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif.

With input from ANI

