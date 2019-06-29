Sushma Swaraj Vacates Lutyens Home; 'Reside In Our Hearts,' Says Twitter

Sushma Swaraj, former foreign minister, tweeted on Saturday morning that she has moved out of her official home in central Delhi.

"I have moved out of my official residence 8, Safdarjung Lane, New Delhi. Please note that I am not contactable on the earlier address and phone numbers," Ms Swaraj tweeted.

She opted out of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new government and chose not to contest the national election on health grounds.

Many people of Twitter responded, thanking the veteran politician from the BJP for role as foreign minister.

This is the beauty of working sincerely. When others hold on to their alloted bungalows even after not being in office, Here is a Minister who did Her job superbly well. Will miss you Ma'am. — Pankaj (@RjPankaj983) June 29, 2019

Actor Anupam Kher tweeted, "You are one of the most graceful & dignified leaders of modern India. A persona like you, may move out of the official residence but you will continue to reside in our hearts for years. World of politics is a better place because of leaders like you."

Sushma Swaraj, 67, left a legacy of an easily-accessible foreign minister who helped the Indians abroad in distress with her quick response on Twitter to requests for help. Even banal or joking requests drew a response from Sushma Swaraj.

Dr. S Jaishankar her successor in the Foreign Ministry, had said he was "proud to follow on the footsteps" of Ms Swaraj.

Sushma Swaraj, Arun Jaitley, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Maneka Gandhi and Jayant Sinha are some of key ministers from the previous government who are not part of the new dispensation.

