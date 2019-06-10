Minister Wishes Sushma Swaraj On New Appointment. Not True, She Says

Sushma Swaraj was the external affairs minister in the previous government (File)

Union Minister Harsha Vardhan on Monday made an announcement of sorts when he congratulated BJP veteran Sushma Swaraj for being appointed as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh. The minister deleted his tweet shortly, triggering speculation that the BJP was contemplating a constitutional role for the stalwart. Ms Swaraj, however, clarified that the report of her new job was not true.

"Many congratulations to BJP's veteran leader and my elder sister, former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj for being appointed as Andhra Pradesh's governor. People of the state will gain from your vast experience in all the areas," Dr Harsh Vardhan tweeted in Hindi.

In response, Ms Swaraj clarified that she met Vice President Venkaiah Naidu in connection with her demitting the office of the Minister of External Affairs.

"I called on the Vice President of India Shri Venkaiah Naidu ji on demitting office as Minister of External affairs. This was enough for Twitter to appoint me as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh," she tweeted.

The news about my appointment as Governor of Andhra Pradesh is not true. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) June 10, 2019

Sushma Swaraj, 67, was one of the most popular ministers on social media and was acknowledged for her quick response to SOS and calls for assistance on Twitter. Even banal or joking requests drew a response from Sushma Swaraj.

She, however, excused herself from contesting the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections on health ground.

She was not included in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet. Her ministerial job went to S Jaishankar, a former foreign secretary.

The veteran was forced to take a break from work for months in 2016 because of a diabetes condition. She had a kidney transplant, for which she had to be away for three months.