"Computer Is Guilty": Sushma Swaraj Promises To Solve Pilgrim's Problem

A man tweeted to Sushma Swaraj that he and his wife were selected for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra organised by the government, but there was a hitch.

All India | Edited by | Updated: May 14, 2018 10:44 IST
New Delhi:  Chandar Nandi, excited at making it to the Kailash Mansarovar trip he has been planning with his wife, tweeted about an unusual problem. And got a prompt solution from Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj, who remarked: "The computer is guilty."

Chandar Nandi posted that he and his wife had been selected for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra organised by the government, but there was a hitch. He and his wife had somehow been placed in different batches. Sushma Swaraj's response has drawn over 7,000 likes and 1,500 retweets since she posted it on Sunday night.
The annual tour, which involves a parikrama of Mount Kailash and a holy dip in the Mansarovar Lake, draws thousands of pilgrims, who take the journey partially on foot or travel by SUVs, luxury AC buses and helicopters.

Since she took over as foreign minister in 2014, Sushma Swaraj's Twitter account has been the go-to site for thousands confronting passport or visa or any other trouble abroad.

Last week, the senior minister also told off a student from Jammu and Kashmir, who complained about a damaged passport. His Twitter bio said he was from "Indian Occupied Kashmir", a point that Sushma Swaraj raised when she promised to help him. "There is no place like that," she posted, a reply that was widely circulated.

The queries are often misdirected, but Sushma Swaraj has handled them deftly. When someone wanted his faulty refrigerator replaced in 2016 and tweeted to her, the minister responded: "Brother I cannot help you in matters of a refrigerator. I am very busy with human beings in distress."

