'Computer Is Guilty': Sushma Swaraj Promises To Solve Pilgrim's Problem

The computer is guilty of separating you. But don't worry. We will send you both in the same batch. https://t.co/ygBoGH1Lux

@SushmaSwaraj , Namaste Madamji,

Myself & my wife selected for kailash Manas Sarovar Yatra 2018, in different batches. My wife will not be able to undertake the yatra alone.

KMYS00125518 & KMYS00124418. Seek your help to put us in the same batch. I will be 70 by next year.