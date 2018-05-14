'Computer Is Guilty': Sushma Swaraj Promises To Solve Pilgrim's Problem

Chandar Nandi posted that he and his wife had been selected for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra organised by the government, but there was a hitch. He and his wife had somehow been placed in different batches. Sushma Swaraj's response has drawn over 7,000 likes and 1,500 retweets since she posted it on Sunday night.
The computer is guilty of separating you. But don't worry. We will send you both in the same batch. https://t.co/ygBoGH1Lux— Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) May 13, 2018
@SushmaSwaraj , Namaste Madamji,— chandar nandi (@chandarnandi) May 13, 2018
Myself & my wife selected for kailash Manas Sarovar Yatra 2018, in different batches. My wife will not be able to undertake the yatra alone.
KMYS00125518 & KMYS00124418. Seek your help to put us in the same batch. I will be 70 by next year.
The annual tour, which involves a parikrama of Mount Kailash and a holy dip in the Mansarovar Lake, draws thousands of pilgrims, who take the journey partially on foot or travel by SUVs, luxury AC buses and helicopters.
Since she took over as foreign minister in 2014, Sushma Swaraj's Twitter account has been the go-to site for thousands confronting passport or visa or any other trouble abroad.
CommentsLast week, the senior minister also told off a student from Jammu and Kashmir, who complained about a damaged passport. His Twitter bio said he was from "Indian Occupied Kashmir", a point that Sushma Swaraj raised when she promised to help him. "There is no place like that," she posted, a reply that was widely circulated.
The queries are often misdirected, but Sushma Swaraj has handled them deftly. When someone wanted his faulty refrigerator replaced in 2016 and tweeted to her, the minister responded: "Brother I cannot help you in matters of a refrigerator. I am very busy with human beings in distress."