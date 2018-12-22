Sushma Swaraj Tweets Mysterious Number. Twitter Scratches It's Head

Sushma Swaraj is one of the most active union ministers on Twitter. (File)

Is it a one-time password, a country code or simply a faux pas? People on Twitter were left scratching their heads after Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj posted a mysterious number on Twitter today - 638781.

Thanks to her 12 million followers, users were quick to comment on her tweet with some making jokes while others trying to guess the meaning behind the number.

The tweet by Sushma Swaraj, which was later deleted.

Here are some of the reactions from the bewildered social media users before the tweet was deleted about 25 minutes later:

Madam otp Yaha mat share karo. Snoopendra jaag jayega - Siddharth Patni (@aageSeLeftLelo) December 22, 2018

I think Mam something secret want to telling to us - Yousuf Hussaini (@YousufHussaini5) December 22, 2018

Mam, what does it mean? - Satish Prasad (@SrPrasad3) December 22, 2018

Did the Chinese manage to hack into @MEAIndia systems?



Remember that US and UK agencies had raised red flags about a alleged campaign funded by the Chinese Government named 'Cloud Hopper'@tanvi_madan@SushmaSwaraj@suhasinihpic.twitter.com/1Jp22LJz3j - LifeofSoldiers (@lifeofsoldiers_) December 22, 2018

Sushma Swaraj is one of the most active union ministers on Twitter, who has developed a fan following for her interventions - from helping stranded citizens who have lost passports to return home to coming to the rescue of foreigners finding it difficult to visit India for medical treatment.

The 66-year-old minister, who joined the social network in 2010, has more than 12 million followers.