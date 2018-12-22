Sushma Swaraj Tweets Mysterious Number. Twitter Scratches It's Head

Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj, who joined the social network in 2010, has more than 12 million followers.

All India | Edited by | Updated: December 22, 2018 18:18 IST
Sushma Swaraj is one of the most active union ministers on Twitter. (File)


New Delhi: 

Is it a one-time password, a country code or simply a faux pas? People on Twitter were left scratching their heads after Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj posted a mysterious number on Twitter today - 638781.

Thanks to her 12 million followers, users were quick to comment on her tweet with some making jokes while others trying to guess the meaning behind the number.

ani2qjmg

The tweet by Sushma Swaraj, which was later deleted.

Here are some of the reactions from the bewildered social media users before the tweet was deleted about 25 minutes later:

Sushma Swaraj is one of the most active union ministers on Twitter, who has developed a fan following for her interventions - from helping stranded citizens who have lost passports to return home to coming to the rescue of foreigners finding it difficult to visit India for medical treatment.

The 66-year-old minister, who joined the social network in 2010.

