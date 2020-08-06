Tributes Pour In On Sushma Swaraj's First Death Anniversary Today

Sushma Swaraj remembered on her first death anniversary today

New Delhi:

Sushma Swaraj, former external affairs minister, is being remembered on her first death anniversary today. The country was shocked after her sudden death on August 6, 2019. Sushma Swaraj's husband Swaraj Kaushal and daughter Bansuri wrote poignant messages on Twitter today. Tributes are pouring in on social media as Union Ministers, senior BJP leaders and others across parties fondly remembered Sushma Swaraj, known for reaching out to people during her stint as foreign minister of India.

"Ma, you are always with me as my strength. Krishna look after my mother!": the former minister's daughter tweeted.

Dr S Jaishankar, remembered her predecessor, with a collage of pictures from his days in the foreign ministry. "Today, more than ever, remember her fondly. Always an inspiration," Dr Jaishankar said.

Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, in his homage to Sushma Swaraj said, "...Her dignified and decorous conduct in the House was exemplary. As External Affairs Minister, she made us proud with her remarkable diplomacy. She also took a novel step of assisting people through Social Media."

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad wrote, "Will always remember her as a great orator..."

Here's a look at other ministers and leaders who paid tribute to Sushma Swaraj.

Sushma Swaraj, the much loved leader, died at Delhi's AIIMS at the age of 67. A nine-time parliamentarian, she did not contest the national elections last year. She earned respect for her legacy as an easily-accessible foreign minister and helped numerous Indians in trouble who reached out to her on social media. She was also known for her witty remarks on Twitter.

A few days ago, on Raksha Bandhan, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu recalled how every year Sushma Swaraj had visited him to tie Rakhi. "Missing you sister Sushma," he had posted on social media. Sushma Swaraj was a member of the Rajya Sabha for three terms and was elected to Lok Sabha four times. Always smiling, she was a popular leader across party lines.

