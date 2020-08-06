Tributes Pour In On Sushma Swaraj's First Death Anniversary Today

Sushma Swaraj remembered on her first death anniversary today

Sushma Swaraj, former external affairs minister, is being remembered on her first death anniversary today. The country was shocked after her sudden death on August 6, 2019. Sushma Swaraj's husband Swaraj Kaushal and daughter Bansuri wrote poignant messages on Twitter today. Tributes are pouring in on social media as Union Ministers, senior BJP leaders and others across parties fondly remembered Sushma Swaraj, known for reaching out to people during her stint as foreign minister of India.

Dil ki naazuk ragein tootati hain,

Yaad itanaa bhi koi na aaye,

Aaj socha toh aansu bhar aaye... https://t.co/gXVDecg7qT@SushmaSwaraj@BansuriSwarajpic.twitter.com/WVme8hT5IX — governorswaraj (@governorswaraj) August 5, 2020

"Ma, you are always with me as my strength. Krishna look after my mother!": the former minister's daughter tweeted.

या देवी सर्वभूतेषु शक्तिरूपेण संस्थिता

या देवी सर्वभूतेषु मात्री रूपेण संस्थिता

नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः



माँ तुम हमेशा मेरे साथ मेरी शक्ती के रूप में हो। हे कृष्ण मेरी माँ का ख्याल रखना!



Ma, you are always with me as my strength. Krishna look after my mother! pic.twitter.com/dFyzNwVr6x — Bansuri Swaraj (@BansuriSwaraj) August 5, 2020

Dr S Jaishankar, remembered her predecessor, with a collage of pictures from his days in the foreign ministry. "Today, more than ever, remember her fondly. Always an inspiration," Dr Jaishankar said.

Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, in his homage to Sushma Swaraj said, "...Her dignified and decorous conduct in the House was exemplary. As External Affairs Minister, she made us proud with her remarkable diplomacy. She also took a novel step of assisting people through Social Media."

Humble tributes to former Minister of External Affairs and veteran leader, Shrimati Sushma Swaraj ji on her death anniversary.

A renowned leader admired by one and all, she was a visionary whose social connect was amazing. Her principles and beliefs will continue to guide us. pic.twitter.com/Ex0hSguq9M — Lok Sabha Speaker (@loksabhaspeaker) August 6, 2020

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad wrote, "Will always remember her as a great orator..."

My tribute to #SushmaSwaraj Ji on her 1st death anniversary. Will always remember her as a great orator, visionary leader and above all a compassionate human being. pic.twitter.com/JFj2NZRPA7 — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) August 6, 2020

Here's a look at other ministers and leaders who paid tribute to Sushma Swaraj.

Remembering #SushmaSwaraj ji on her first death anniversary.



An able leader, a modest colleague & above all an empathetic human being - Sushma ji embodied all these qualities & more.



She left an indelible mark on Indian politics.We are thankful to her for all her contributions. pic.twitter.com/PEx9A51EYo — Vijay Kumar Singh (@Gen_VKSingh) August 6, 2020

Remembering our great leader, one of the finest orators, our inspiration Hon Sushma Swaraj ji on her first SmrutiDin..

भारतीय जनता पार्टीच्या

ज्येष्ठ नेत्या, ओजस्वी वक्ता

आमचे प्रेरणास्थान

मा. स्व. सुषमा स्वराजजी

यांना प्रथम स्मृतिदिनी विनम्र अभिवादन.. pic.twitter.com/38rWnNIrBy — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) August 6, 2020

Tributes to an empowered, talented,dedicated&inspirational daughter of India, Smt. Sushma Swaraj on her death anniversary. pic.twitter.com/JudOV8EdD5 — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) August 6, 2020

Sushma Swaraj, the much loved leader, died at Delhi's AIIMS at the age of 67. A nine-time parliamentarian, she did not contest the national elections last year. She earned respect for her legacy as an easily-accessible foreign minister and helped numerous Indians in trouble who reached out to her on social media. She was also known for her witty remarks on Twitter.

A few days ago, on Raksha Bandhan, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu recalled how every year Sushma Swaraj had visited him to tie Rakhi. "Missing you sister Sushma," he had posted on social media. Sushma Swaraj was a member of the Rajya Sabha for three terms and was elected to Lok Sabha four times. Always smiling, she was a popular leader across party lines.