Sushil Modi Demands Apology From Rahul Gandhi Over Surname Jibe

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Monday demanded an apology from Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his "why all thieves have Modi in their name" remark.

Mr Gandhi has filed an affidavit in response to a recent Supreme Court order, saying he had made the statement in the heat of political campaigning, which has been misused by his opponents.

"Rahul Gandhi called the PM thief umpteen times, despite a clean chit from both the Supreme Court and CAG in the Rafale jet deal. He also called as thief lakhs of people who carry the surname Modi... He should also tender an apology," Sushil Modi said.

The deputy CM had on April 18 filed a defamation suit in the chief judicial magistrate court of Patna against Mr Gandhi for branding all Modis as thieves.

Sushil Modi had said in his petition that he "felt hurt" by Mr Gandhi's "sweeping remarks" at the April 13 rally, which was telecast live on TV news channels, as it tarnished the reputation of those who shared the surname, including himself.

