Sushant Rajput's Sister Challenges FIR Against Her In Supreme Court

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at this Mumbai home on June 14 last year.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh has challenged before the Supreme Court an order upholding a Mumbai Police FIR against her for alleged getting him medication on a fake prescription.

The Bombay High Court had on February 15 said the case filed against Priyanka Singh holds. At the same time, the High Court dismissed a case filed against his other sister, Mitu Singh.

The sisters were accused of forgery and violation of the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act based on complaints by actor Rhea Chakraborty, who dated Sushant Singh Rajput and is being investigated by multiple agencies after his family accused her of having a role in his death last June.

The CBI investigation against Priyanka Singh, who shared the medicine prescription with Sushant Singh Rajput over WhatsApp, will continue, the High Court ruled, an order that she has challenged.

"There is prima facie case found against Priyanka Singh and there should not be any impediment against investigation against her," the judges said.

WhatsApp texts between Sushant Rajput and Priyanka Singh that were leaked in September, revealed that his family was aware of his mental health problems.

Chats dated June 8 -- six days before Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment -- indicated that Priyanka Singh had asked him to take three medicines - Librium, Nexito and Lonazep. All three are prescribed for depression and anxiety and cannot be given to anyone without medical check-up.

The chat revealed that Priyanka Singh had had also sent a prescription for the drugs on WhatsApp.

The chats had put to question Sushant Singh's family's claim that they were unaware of his mental health issues he might have been battling. The family had alleged Rhea Chakraborty had mentally harassed the actor, stole crores from his bank accounts and had a role in his death.