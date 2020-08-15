Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Immense Contributions To Bollywood' Honoured In US

California State Assembly has honoured Sushant Rajput's "immense contributions to Bollywood"

The California State Assembly in the US has recognised late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput for his efforts to promote India's rich culture and heritage and his immense contributions to Indian cinema.

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14. The Mumbai police has been probing his death following an accidental death report complaint lodged by the Bandra police.

The California State Assembly in a certificate of recognition noted Sushant Rajput's "immense contributions to Bollywood cinema" and appreciated his "philanthropic community work as well as his efforts to promote India's rich culture and heritage".

The late actor's sister Shweta Singh Kirti, who lives in the US received the certificate. The actor had often expressed his desire to work in Hollywood.

On the occasion of Indian Independence Day California recognizes my brother's @itsSSR overall contribution to society. California is with us.... are you? Thanks for your support California. 🙏#GlobalPrayersForSSR#Warriors4SSR#CBIForSSR#Godiswithuspic.twitter.com/owfFhV2XnM - shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 15, 2020

Indian community leader Ajay Bhutoria presented the recognition from the California State Assembly to Suhant Singh Rajput's family.

The recognition of the late Bollywood star was led by California Assemblyman Kansen Chu.

"It's a great privilege for me to accept this honour from California State Assembly, on behalf of my brother, in remembrance and appreciation of his philanthropic work and contributions to Indian cinema," Shweta Singh Kirti told news agency PTI today.

"I thank the Assembly members and the Indian-American community for their continuous support in these hours of crisis," she said.

Her husband Vishal Kirti said the California State Assembly has recognised Sushant Rajput's contributions to Indian cinema and the community on the auspicious occasion of India's Independence Day.

"Millions of Indian Americans are watching the proceedings of the ongoing campaign for getting #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput," Rajput's brother-in-law Vishal Kirti said.

"Indian-Americans are looking up to the Indian government to get Sushant Singh Rajput death case an unbiased investigation," he said.

On July 25, Sushant Rajput's 74-year-old father KK Singh, who lives in Bihar, filed a complaint with police in Patna against actor Rhea Chakraborty and her family members accusing them of cheating and "abetting his son's suicide".

The CBI recently took over investigation into the case and re-registered the Patna police FIR. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also questioning Rhea Chakraborty, her family members and others in connection with a money laundering case linked to the death of the actor.



