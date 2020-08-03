Sushant Singh Rajput Was Murdered, Alleges His MLA Cousin In Bihar Assembly

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found dead in his Mumbai home on June 14

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was "murdered", his cousin Neeraj Bablu, an MLA in Bihar, alleged in the state assembly today, demanding a CBI investigation.

With the Sushant Singh Rajput case taking a political turn in Bihar, Neeraj Bablu, a BJP MLA, received support from unlikely quarters in his demand for a CBI inquiry into his cousin's death - opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Tejashwi Yadav, who has been accusing Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of lack of initiative in pursuing the case of the actor, also called for naming a film city coming up in Rajgir after Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found dead in his Mumbai home on June 14. The Mumbai police said he died by suicide and has since been investigating allegations that the actor had been pushed over the edge by intense groupism and rivalry in the Hindi film industry.

The Bihar police launched a parallel investigation after the actor's father filed a complaint against his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, accusing her of cheating, transferring money from Sushant Rajput's account and mentally harassing him.

The inquiries have set up a turf war between the Patna police and Mumbai police. Yesterday, a senior IPS officer from Bihar was forced into quarantine after he arrived in Mumbai, which intensified the tussle.

Nitish Kumar said it was "not right" and a senior police officer from Bihar would speak to the Maharashtra police.

Several political parties in Bihar have called for a thorough investigation and have raised questions about the circumstances of the shocking death.

Last week, Chirag Paswan, an ally of Nitish Kumar in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar, needled the Chief Minister and repeatedly wondered why he had not intervened in a case involving a "talented young man from Bihar."