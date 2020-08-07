Sushant Singh Rajput's Friend Siddharth Pithani Summoned By Probe Agency

Siddharth Pithani reportedly stayed with Sushant Singh Rajput from April 2019 to June this year.

Siddharth Pithani, a friend of actor Sushant Singh Rajput who lived with him for some time, has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate on Saturday.

Sidharth Pithani was Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate and is also described as his "creative manager" in some reports. He calls himself an actor and filmmaker too.

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found dead in his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai, on June 14. The Mumbai Police and the CBI are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death while the Enforcement Directorate is probing the alleged money laundering related to the death case.

Sidharth Pithani, believed to be close to Sushant Singh Rajput as well as his friend Rhea Chakraborty, posted an emotional message after the death, saying: "A brother, a friend, a teacher and a mentor. I'm sure you are somewhere around Andromeda galaxy right now. Have a safe journey back in to cosmos. Rest in peace Sushant Sir, Buddha miss you (sic)."

He has since been giving interviews to the media. Recently, he claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput's father, who has filed a complaint in Bihar accusing Rhea Chakraborty of driving his son to suicide and transferring money from his account, had "pressured" him to target Rhea.

In one interview, he had accused Rhea Chakraborty of spending Sushant Singh Rajput's money.

Pithani also shared a series of WhatsApp messages sent by Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law OP Singh to the actor, which indicated that the family was upset with people around him. He said the family sent messages to his phone because they could not reach Sushant Singh directly.

Rhea Chakraborty is being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate office in Mumbai today. She had asked for her questioning to be deferred citing an ongoing Supreme Court hearing on her petition, but it was rejected.

The Enforcement Directorate is investigating financial allegations linked to the case; it had filed a money laundering case over what it calls "suspicious transactions" worth Rs 15 crore. The agency took note of a First Information Report or FIR by Bihar Police based on a complaint by Sushant Singh Rajput's family.