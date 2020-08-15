'Sushant Singh's Autopsy Report Missed Crucial Detail': Father's Lawyer

Mumbai Police has said Sushant Singh Rajput had died by suicide in his apartment on June 14.

The post mortem report prepared after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput did not mention a critical piece of information - the time of death, the lawyer representing his father said on Saturday, once again raising questions on the investigation by Mumbai Police.

"The post mortem report that I have seen does not mention the time of death which is a crucial detail. Whether Sushant was hung after being killed or he died by hanging can be cleared with the time of death. Mumbai Police and Cooper Hospital will have to answer these questions. CBI enquiry is needed in this matter to know the truth," Vikas Singh told news agency ANI.

"I think Mumbai Police is a professional force. But, it can only perform professionally when ministers allow it to do so. In high-profile cases like this one, politicians interfered and became a hindrance for police to their duty professionally," he added.

Vikas Singh is representing Sushant Singh's father KK Singh, who is fighting the Maharashtra government in Supreme Court, demanding that the probe into the actor's death be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The Mumbai Police has said he had died by suicide in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14 and began investigating whether he was driven by clinical depression and ugly rivalries in the film industry.

More than a month later, the actor's father who lives in Bihar filed a case with the Patna Police, accusing his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, also an actor, and her relatives of cheating him financially, mentally harassing him and driving him to suicide.

Amid growing clamour by politicians and consent from Sushant Singh's family, the case was transferred to the CBI. Separately the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which investigates financial crimes, also registered a case to probe whether money laundering had played a role.

Rhea Chakraborty, who has denied all charges, said the First Information Report (FIR) filed by the police in Bihar was completely illegal" but added that she has no objection if the Supreme Court transferred the case to the CBI.

Several conspiracy theories have spread about the circumstances of Sushant Singh's death including the claim that the actor was murdered. Some have tried to link the case to the death by suicide of Sushant Singh's former manager Disha Salian, who died a few days before him.

The opposition BJP and politicians from Bihar have targeted Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya Thackeray, also a Maharashtra minister, saying there have been attempts to scuttle the probe.

(With inputs from ANI)