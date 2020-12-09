Arrest In Mumbai After 'Biggest' Drug Haul Linked To Sushant Rajput Case

Multi-agency probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death led to another investigation by NCB in the case

In the "biggest seizure" yet in the drugs case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the anti-narcotics agency, NCB, has recovered large quantity of cash and hashish, value of which runs into crores, during raids at various locations in Mumbai's posh Andheri West area, sources said.

The agency has also arrested drugs supplier Regel Mahakal, who had been missing.

"Today we have arrested Regel Mahakal we will be producing him in the court. We cannot disclose his links with Rhea Chakraborty and Showik," NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede said.

Ms Chakraborty and her brother Showik were recently granted bail after being arrested for procuring drugs for actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead in his Mumbai apartment in June this year.

The multi-agency probe into his death revealed chats on drugs after which the NCB started a separate investigation into the links.