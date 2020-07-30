Rs 15-Crore Allegation Draws Probe Agency Into Sushant Singh Rajput Case: 10 Facts

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sought details, including a copy of the First Information Report or FIR filed this week based on a complaint by Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh, from the Bihar Police.

The FIR named six people, including actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother and other family members, and accused her of cheating Sushant financially, harassing him mentally and driving him to suicide.

The FIR mentions a "suspicious transaction" worth Rs 15 crore that has piqued the interest of the Enforcement Directorate which has sought details to look into a possible money laundering angle.

"No PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) case has been registered by ED yet. We have just sought case details from Bihar Police. A decision regarding initiating money laundering probe will be made after examining the details and documents from Bihar Police," sources in the agency told NDTV.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court dismissed an appeal for transferring the probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

"Let the police do its job," said Chief Justice SA Bobde, directing petitioner Alka Priya to "Go to the Bombay High Court if you have anything concrete".

To calls from various political leaders for a CBI investigation, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had said on Wednesday that there is "no question" of transferring the case.

The Supreme Court has also been approached by Sushant Singh Rajput's father who has asked it to hear him before deciding on Rhea Chakraborty's petition to transfer the case filed by him from Patna to Mumbai. Ms Chakraborty had also requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to transfer the case to the CBI.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14. The Mumbai Police is investigating allegations of professional rivalry along with his reported clinical depression.