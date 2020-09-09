Rhea Chakraborty To Be Moved To Jail After Night At Probe Agency Office

Rhea Chakraborty has been charged with organizing drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput.

Actor Rhea Chakraborty will be taken to Mumbai's Byculla Jail this morning, a day after she was arrested on drug charges related to the Sushant Singh Rajput case. She was sent to jail for 14 days by a magistrate who rejected her bail last night.

The 28-year-old is expected to request a sessions court for bail today. She spent the night at the Narcotics Control Bureau office last night, according to special public prosecutor Atul Sarpande.

Rhea Chakraborty has been charged with organizing drugs for her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, a Bollywood star whose shock death on June 14 is being investigated by the CBI. There is no mention in the court papers of her using drugs.

She faces charges that could lead to up to 10 years in jail.

Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty are accused of arranging drugs with help from Sushant Singh Rajput's employees Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant, who were allegedly in touch with drug dealers.

The Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Rhea Chakraborty after three days of questioning and said in its court documents that she was "an active member of the drug syndicate connected with drug supplies" and knew of "every delivery and payment".

"It is also clear from the statement that Rhea Chakraborty used to procure drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput for consumption purpose," the anti-drugs agency said. Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant told investigators that they used to procure and receive drugs "for the consumption of Sushant Singh Rajput" and both the actor and Rhea Chakraborty would both pay.

She used to "manage finance for drug procurement along with Sushant Singh Rajput", the document said.

The agency also said the drug deliveries would be received by Sushant Singh Rajput's aides and sometimes the payment and choice of drugs was confirmed from Rhea Chakraborty.

While mainstream Bollywood has been largely silent, several prominent members of the film fraternity have come out in Rhea Chakraborty's support on social media, as a counter to a large section that has targeted her over Sushant Singh Rajput's death.