Sushant Singh Rajput Case Updates: Rhea Chakraborty Gets Bail, Plea Of Brother Rejected

Rhea Chakraborty has been granted bail nearly a month after her arrest over drugs-related charges in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

A special court had yesterday extended their judicial custody till October 20.

Rhea Chakraborty was arrested on September 8 by the Narcotics Control Bureau on charges of organizing drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput, a popular movie star who was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14. She was accused of being "an active member of a drugs syndicate" and financing drugs bought for Sushant Singh Rajput, her boyfriend.

Rhea Chakraborty Gets Bail On Personal Bond Of Rs 1 Lakh

Rhea Chakraborty gets bail on personal bond of Rs 1 lakh.



Court says, "Rhea should mark her presence for 10 days in police station after release, deposit her passport, not travel abroad without court permission & inform investigating officer if she has to leave Greater Mumbai" https://t.co/TBCLt1Cblx - ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2020