Sushant Singh Rajput Case Updates: Rhea Chakraborty Gets Bail, Plea Of Brother Rejected

A special court had yesterday extended their judicial custody till October 20.

Sushant Singh Rajput Case Updates: Rhea Chakraborty Gets Bail, Plea Of Brother Rejected

Rhea Chakraborty has been granted bail nearly a month after her arrest over drugs-related charges.

New Delhi:

Rhea Chakraborty has been granted bail nearly a month after her arrest over drugs-related charges in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

A special court  had yesterday extended their judicial custody till October 20.

Rhea Chakraborty was arrested on September 8 by the Narcotics Control Bureau on charges of organizing drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput, a popular movie star who was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14. She was accused of being "an active member of a drugs syndicate" and financing drugs bought for Sushant Singh Rajput, her boyfriend.

Here are the updates on Sushant Singh Rajput case:

Oct 07, 2020 11:22 (IST)
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty Gets Bail On Personal Bond Of Rs 1 Lakh
Oct 07, 2020 11:19 (IST)
Rhea Chakraborty Gets Bail After Month In Jail

Rhea Chakraborty has been granted bail nearly a month after her arrest over drugs-related charges in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Read Here
Rhea ChakrabortyRhea Chakraborty bail

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india