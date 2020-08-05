Sushant Rajput Case: What Supreme Court Said On Quarantining Of Bihar Cop

Quarantining of the police officer who arrived in Mumbai to lead the Bihar Police's investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput does not send a good message when there is so much attention on the case, the Supreme Court said today.

"Quarantining of the Bihar Police officer has not sent good message despite the fact that Mumbai Police has good professional reputation," the top court said as it heard actor Rhea Chakraborty's petition seeking the transfer of an FIR - from Patna to Mumbai - accusing her of abetting Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged suicide in June.

Mumbai Police has been accused of "forcibly" quarantining Patna police officer Vinay Tiwari who sent to Mumbai to lead the probe.

During the hearing, the centre told the Supreme Court that it has accepted the Bihar government's recommendation for a CBI probe into actor's death.