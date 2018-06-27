Survey In UP To Ensure Most People Covered Under Welfare Schemes

The survey would be conducted over a period of next three months. (File)

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet today decided to get a survey conducted by the gram sabhas in the state in the next three months to ensure that the benefits of welfare schemes reach maximum people.

The benefits of different welfare schemes were presently being extended on the basis of the Socio-Economic and Caste Census 2011 (SECC) and the new survey will help extending the benefits to more people, spokesperson of the government and senior minister Siddhartnath Singh told reporters in Lucknow.

He said those who till now have been deprived of benefits under welfare schemes of the central and state governments will now be able to avail those after the new survey.

The Cabinet, at the meeting which was presided by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, gave its nod to "CM Arogya Peyjal Yojna' in 14 districts of Basti and Gorakhpur divisions and Bundelkhad region in the state to provide clean drinking water that would prevent Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) and Japanese Encephalitis (JE).

During a drive launched recently for prevention of the diseases, it was realised that safe drinking water could go a long way in checking the dreaded disease. For this, clean drinking water will be provided in 28,041 government schools at the cost of Rs 71.05 crore, Mr Singh said.

A new power sub-station of 400 MW will be set up in Shamli area at the cost of Rs 738.61 crore to meet power shortage, he said, adding it will be helpful for the people of Muzaffarnagar and Meerut region.

The minister said the cabinet has approved a memorandum of association for setting up Sant Kabir Academy at Maghar in Sant Kabir Nagar district.

The academy is being set up for research, survey, publication and exhibition of works on the life and philosophy of Sant Kabir and it will also have a library in it, Mr Singh said.