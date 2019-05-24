Fire In Surat: 18 Killed In Surat Fire, Building Owners Missing: 10 Points

Surat Fire: The owners of the building are on the run.

Surat: Eighteen school children have died in a fire at a coaching centre in Gujarat's Surat. Most of the students are said to be aged between 14 and 17. Many students panicked due to the fire and jumped off the windows, sustaining grievous injuries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed anguish at the incident. "Extremely anguished by the fire tragedy in Surat. My thoughts are with bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. Have asked the Gujarat Government and local authorities to provide all possible assistance to those affected," PM Modi said.