Appreciate PM's Offer, Sharad Pawar "Humbly" Said "No": Supriya Sule

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule, responding to her father Sharad Pawar's claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had offered that they "work together", said today that it was "generous" of the PM but her father had "humbly" said no.

"I was not in that meeting. That was between two seniors. It was the PM's generosity for him to make the offer. In Maharashtra personal relationships are very important, even if there are ideological differences," Supriya Sule told NDTV.

"But if you hear what Pawar-ji said, 'I humbly say no'," she added.

Mr Pawar told a Marathi channel on Monday that PM Modi had proposed working together but he had turned down the offer. "PM Modi offered that we work together. I told him that our personal relations are very good and they will remain that way but it is not possible for me to work together," Mr Pawar told the channel.

The NCP chief also dismissed reports that the Modi government had offered to make him India's President. "But there was an offer to make Supriya (Sule) a minister in the Modi-led cabinet," said the 79-year-old, who crafted the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance that came to power in Maharashtra last week.

"Pawar is not just my father but my boss too. And you know the boss is always right," Ms Sule quipped, as she reacted to that interview.