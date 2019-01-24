Justice Sikri Exits Case On Interim CBI Chief, Told Wrong Message Sent

Justice AK Sikri has withdrawn himself from hearing a petition against CBI's M Nageswara Rao

Supreme Court's Justice AK Sikri has withdrawn himself from hearing a petition against the appointment of M Nageswara Rao as interim chief of the CBI. In the last hearing, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi had withdrawn from the case because he is a member of the high-powered selection committee that will pick a name to head the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The last CBI chief, Alok Verma, was removed months after he was sent on leave and replaced by Nageswara Rao. Mr Rao took over from him a second time after the selection committee led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to remove Alok Verma and transfer him to the fire services.

The petitioner, a non-profit group called Common Cause, said Justice Sikri withdrawing from the case sent a "wrong message". "If we had known yesterday itself, we would have asked the CJI to list it today," the petitioner's lawyer, Dushant Dave, told the court.