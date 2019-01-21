Chief Justice, On Panel To Pick New CBI Chief, Withdraws From Key Hearing

Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi recused himself from a hearing on Nageswara Rao as CBI interim chief.

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi has withdrawn from the hearing on a case challenging the appointment of M Nageswara Rao as interim CBI chief.

The Chief Justice said he was recusing himself from the hearing because he is a member of the high-powered selection committee that will pick a successor to Alok Verma, who was removed as CBI director months after he was sent on leave and replaced by Nageswara Rao.

Nageswara Rao took over from him a second time after the selection committee led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to remove Alok Verma and transfer him to fire services.

M Nageswara Rao is a 1986-batch Odisha cadre IPS officer. (File)

An NGO had filed a petition last Monday through advocate Prashant Bhushan, seeking a direction to cancel the government's order appointing Mr Rao as the acting director of the agency. Common Cause, that filed the petition, said it was "illegal, arbitrary, mala fide and in violation of the Delhi Police Special Establishment (DPSE) Act".

The NGO also sought a direction to the government to appoint a regular director of the CBI as per the rules.

Soon after Mr Rao took charge of the CBI last week, every decision made by Mr Verma was cancelled, sources said. Mr Verma, after returning to work, had reversed many transfers ordered by Mr Rao, mostly of members in his team, and also ordered the transfer of five officers.