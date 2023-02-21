Sanjay Raut Slams 'Delhi Scriptwriters' Ahead Of Team Uddhav's Court Date

Mr Raut said the final call is the provenance of the top court.

The decision on who gets the Shiv Sena name and symbol will be taken by the Supreme Court, Sanjay Raut, leader of the Uddhav Thackeray faction told NDTV today, on the eve of a crucial Supreme Court hearing on the Sena split.

Mr Raut also stood by his comment that a Rs 2000 crore deal was made to "buy" the Sena name and the party symbol and claimed the whole plan was hatched to capture the Brihanmumbai Corporation, the country's richest civic body, in the coming municipal elections.

On Friday, the Election Commission, in a surprise decision, settled the months-long battle for the Sena name and symbol in favour of the faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Mr Thackeray has challenged the decision in the Supreme Court and sought an early hearing. The court, however, asked senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi to "Come tomorrow through proper process".

Mr Raut said the final call is the provenance of the top court.

"The decision on this will happen at the Supreme Court and the SC had said that Election Commission should not take a decision as the matter is sub judice," Mr Raut told NDTV in an exclusive interview.

"So why the decision was taken in a hurry? Who is behind this? A pre-decided programme was already made. What needs to be done when, when is the decision needs to be taken, what day the Governor needs to be changed, when will Amit Shah come... All this is a part of the script," he added.

Alleging that the "Delhi people are scriptwriters," he said the people in Maharashtra are "just pawns".

A five-judge Constitution bench of the top court will hold the next hearing on a number of cases related to the Shiv Sena row tomorrow.

On Friday, the bench had deferred hearing a plea to reconsider the 2016 Nabam Rebia judgment and send it to a seven-judge bench. The judgment deals with powers of assembly speakers to decide on disqualification pleas. At the time, the court had decided that an assembly speaker cannot proceed with a plea for disqualification of MLAs if a prior notice seeking his removal is pending before the House.

The judgement had helped the faction led by Mr Shinde, allowing the rebel MLAs to remain in the assembly.

The Uddhav Thackeray faction had sought their disqualification while a notice of the Shinde group for the removal of Deputy Speaker Narhari Sitaram Zirwal, an NCP leader, was pending before the House.



