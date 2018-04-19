Supreme Court Website Down, Minutes After Judge Loya Ruling

"This site can't be reached," said a message on the home website of the Supreme Court, informing that the site was offline.
The top court today dismissed the petitions on Judge Loya's death calling them "scandalous".
48-year-old judge Loya was hearing the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case, in which Amit Shah was an accused, when he died of a heart attack in Maharashtra's Nagpur, where he was attending a wedding. The judge who replaced judge Loya ruled there was not enough evidence against Amit Shah to merit a trial and discharged the BJP chief.
"We can't doubt the statements of the judicial officers who were with Loya" in his last hours, the court said.