Supreme Court Website Down, Minutes After Judge Loya Ruling "This site can't be reached," said a message on the home website of the Supreme Court, informing that the site was offline.

Share EMAIL PRINT New Delhi: The website of the Supreme Court crashed today, minutes after the top court ruled that there will not be any independent probe into the death of Judge BH Loya, who died while hearing the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case, in which Amit Shah was an accused.



"This site can't be reached," said a message on the home website of the Supreme Court, informing that the site was offline.



The top court today dismissed the petitions on Judge Loya's death calling them "scandalous".



48-year-old judge Loya was hearing the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case, in which Amit Shah was an accused, when he died of a heart attack in Maharashtra's Nagpur, where he was attending a wedding. The judge who replaced judge Loya ruled there was not enough evidence against Amit Shah to merit a trial and discharged the BJP chief.



A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra also found the petitions in criminal contempt, based on the statement of four Mumbai judges who were with judge Loya at the time and had asserted that he died of natural causes.



"We can't doubt the statements of the judicial officers who were with Loya" in his last hours, the court said.



