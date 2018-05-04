'We Didn't Incite Anyone To Commit Crime': Top Court vs Centre On Dalit Act

A Supreme Court order on Dalit protection had led to widespread protests in 5 states in March. (File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court yesterday rejected the government's demand for a stay on its judgement on a law that protects Dalits from atrocities and said it favoured "100 per cent" the protection of the rights of the community. The Supreme Court judgement in March had led to 11 deaths, massive protests and clashes by Dalit groups across five states. The government told the top court that its verdict should be stayed and the case referred to a larger bench. The court refused to put on hold its verdict, which stopped the immediate arrest of anyone accused under the law.