Supreme Court Upholds Maharashtra Housing Agency's Plan To Redevlop Mumbai's Motilal Nagar

In a double win for Maharashtra Housing And Development Authority (MHADA), the honourable Supreme Court today upheld the housing agency's decision to redevelop Mumbai's Motilal Nagar by way of construction and development agency (C&DA) model.

A division bench of honourable justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta dismissed a special leave petition filed by resident associations Jankalyankari Samiti headed by Madhavi Rane, Motilal Rahivasi Vikas Sangh and Gaurav Rane upholding Honourable Bombay High Court's March 2025 order in favour a holistic redevelopment of 143 acres of Motilal Nagar I, II and III via C&DA.

While the Solicitor General of India, Tushar Mehta, argued in favour of MHADA, senior counsel Siddharth Bhatnagar appeared for the petitioners.

The Solicitor General argued that the project has been given a 'special status' by the state government and the land was owned by MHADA and with thousands of residents of several buildings in the three colonies, a consent would take several years to come in, thus further delaying the already delayed project.

The bench also termed fair the state government's decision to give 1,600 sq feet built up area in lieu of about 230 sq feet, much higher than the existing entitlement as per 33 (5) of Development Control and Promotion Regulations (DCPR) 2034.

On Friday, 25th July, 2025, a division bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Bharti Dangre of the Honourable Bombay High Court had quashed a review petition by Motilal Nagar Vikas Samiti, led by Nilesh Prabhu and upheld the redevelopment of Motilal Nagar in Goregoan West, Mumbai via C&DA route.

Earlier this month, MHADA signed a C&DA agreement Estatevue Private Developers, a unit of Adani Realty for implementation of the Motilal Nagar redevelopment project in Goregaon (W), Mumbai. Around 3,700 residents of this 143 acre parcel of land will be rehoused in "ultra modern" apartments measuring 1,600 sq ft built-up area while commercial spaces will have new 987 sq feet establishments.

MHADA retains full control over the project, including ownership of the land. It has chosen a private agency due to its own financial and technical limitations in handling such a large-scale redevelopment.

The Maharashtra government has given it a "Special Project" status and it is estimated redevelopment cost is around Rs 36,000 crore, and the rehabilitation period is seven years from the project start/commencement date.

This project aims to eliminate illegal construction and rehabilitate 3,372 residential units, 328 eligible commercial units and 1,600 eligible tenements from a nearby slum. The redevelopment will solve the area's major issues like flooding and waterlogging, improving living conditions for residents.

The C&DA bears the full cost of the project and must provide all rehabilitated housing, including commercial spaces and slum tenements, MHADA premises, and necessary infrastructure and amenities to MHADA, free of cost.

MHADA, via the C&DA, aims to transform Motilal Nagar into a modern residential hub, built around the concept of a "15-minute city"-a model that promises access to transport, healthcare, education, shopping, and entertainment within a 15-minute radius keeping its green cover intact. These also include large open spaces, gardens, pedestrian plazas and community centres.

