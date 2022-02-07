Supreme Court To Resume Physical Hearings Twice A Week As Covid Cases Dip

The Supreme Court will resume physical hearings on Wednesdays and Thursdays starting next week, the top court said today in an order citing a decline in the Covid cases. It will follow the hybrid model for the rest of the days, the order said.

Last week, the Supreme Court Bar Association wrote to Chief Justice NV Ramana urging him to resume physical hearings stating that the Covid situation in the country has been in control in the last two weeks.

In its letter to Chief Justice Ramana, the bar body said that the positivity rate in the national capital has come down to below four per cent and the city government has decided to reopen schools, colleges and gym.

The hearing in open court is both the convention and constitutional requirement, the bar body told the Supreme Court, seeking a return to physical hearings as it was during the pre-pandemic days.