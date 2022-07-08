Team Thackeray vs Chief Minister Eknath Shinde In Supreme Court On July 11

Supreme Court to hear Team Thackeray's new plea against Eknath Shinde on July 11

The Supreme Court today agreed to hear on July 11 a fresh plea of the Uddhav Thackeray led faction challenging appointment of Eknath Shinde as Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

A vacation bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and JK Maheshwari said it will be listed before an appropriate bench on July 11.

Senior advocate Devadatt Kamat, appearing for Shiv Sena leader Subhash Desai, said they are seeking listing of the fresh plea along with other pending petitions which are coming up for hearing on July 11.

Mr Desai has challenged the Governor's June 30 decision to invite a coalition of the Eknath Shinde faction and the BJP to form government in Maharashtra.

The Uddhav Thackeray led faction has also challenged the validity of assembly proceedings held on July 3 and July 4 in which a new Speaker of the House was elected and subsequent proceedings of floor test in which the Eknath Shinde led coalition had proved its majority.

Earlier also several petitions have been filed by the Uddhav Thackeray led faction on various issues related to the Maharashtra political crisis, which are coming up for hearing on July 11.

Rebellion by a section of Shiv Sena MLAs, led by Eknath Shinde, had resulted in the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.



