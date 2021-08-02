Supreme Court To Hear Plea Challenging Rakesh Asthana As Delhi Top Cop

The Supreme Court will hear a petition challenging the appointment of Rakesh Asthana as the Delhi Police Commissioner. A two-member bench of Chief Justice NV Ramana and Justice Surya Kant is expected to hear this matter on Thursday.

The petition has been filed by a lawyer - ML Sharma - who has challenged the appointment as being in violation of a 2018 Supreme Court order that said the UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) should, as far as practical, consider only officials with two years of service left.

Mr Sharma has also asked the top court to initiate contempt proceedings against Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Home Ministry officials on this matter.

Ex-CBI officer Rakesh Asthana was last week appointed Delhi Police Commissioner despite being just three days from retirement. An order by the Union Home Ministry - to whom Delhi Police reports - said Mr Asthana had been given a year's extension in service granted "in public interest".

Mr Asthana was also given a deputation - from the Gujarat cadre to the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram-Union Territory) cadre from which Delhi Police chiefs are usually picked.

Two months ago he was believed eliminated from the list of candidates because he was about to retire. A panel headed by the Prime Minister was reportedly reminded of a Supreme Court decision that officers with six months left in service should not be considered for police chief posts.

Just two months ago Mr Asthana was ruled out of the post of CBI Director for the same reason - that he was about to retire - making his appointment as Delhi top cop controversial.

Rakesh Asthana's appointment has triggered a political row, with the opposition Congress and Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) protesting the centre's move.

Last week the Delhi Assembly passed a resolution seeking a reversal of his appointment.

"I think the appointment of Rakesh Asthana is against the order of the Supreme Court. It is the duty of the centre to obey the Supreme Court..." Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

The Congress has also slammed the appointment, saying it is in "direct contravention" of a Supreme Court judgment and questioned if any "quid pro quo" was involved in it.

"Not just is it an issue of inter-cadre appointment; the issue expands to another instance of blatant disregard towards the Supreme Court of India and the laws of the land," senior Congress leader Pawan Khera has said.