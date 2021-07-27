Rakesh Asthana, Former CBI Special Director, Appointed Delhi Police Chief

Rakesh Asthana, Former CBI Special Director has been appointed Delhi Police Commissioner (File)

Rakesh Asthana, the controversial former official of the Central Bureau of Investigation, has been appointed the Commissioner of the Delhi Police. Mr Asthana was removed from the agency in 2018 and later made the chief of the Border Security Force -- a post he currently holds.

Sources said the appointment has set off unrest in the Delhi Police as Mr Asthana is seen as an outsider. Some officers have also pointed out that Balaji Srivastava was given the additional charge of the commissioner barely a month ago when SN Shrivastava retired.

A 1984-batch Gujarat cadre IPS officer, Mr Asthana was moved to the CBI after the NDA came to power, causing resentment in the ranks.

He was considered close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he was the Gujarat Chief Minister and Amit Shah.

Then CBI chief Alok Verma had opposed the appointment of Mr Asthana -- whom Congress's Rahul Gandhi dubbed "the PM's blue-eyed boy" - as a Special Director.

Mr Asthana ran into controversy soon, with a bitter public feud with Mr Verma and was subject to long investigation in a bribery case in which he was allegedly involved.

Accused of taking bribes from fraud-accused pharma company Sterling Biotech, he got a clean chit from the agency in February 2020.

In March 2019, he was cleared by the CBI in another bribery case, linked to meat exporter Moin Qureshi.